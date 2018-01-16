On Jan. 12, 2018, a gentle fog settled over Long Island Sound to mourn the loss of Mildred Kay Aebisher.

Millie, born in Brooklyn, on June 7, 1943, was the daughter of Marie and Knut Nilsen and sister to Ruth.

A long time resident of Huntington, she started her teaching career as a Fulbright Scholar with the Harborfields Central School District where she taught English, history and economics for 30 years.

Millie was the founding president of the United Teachers of Harborfields and supported such institutions as Habitat for Humanity and Amnesty International during her tenure. After retiring from teaching, Millie was a real estate agent for Douglas Elliman and pursued her passion for horticulture as secretary of the Southold Garden Club.

Millie passed away peacefully in her Peconic home and is survived by her beloved husband, Peter; son, Davin; daughter-in-law, Erin, and grandchildren, Grayden, Griffin and Holden.

Millie is deeply missed and will be in our hearts forever.

In lieu of flowers it was Millie’s wishes to have donations made out to the United Teachers of Harborfields with Millie Aebisher in the memo line to support college tuition scholarships. Donations may be sent to Thomas J. Lahey Elementary School. Attn: Susan Turrini, United Teachers of Harborfields. 625 Pulaski Road. Greenlawn, NY 11740.

DeFriest-Grattan Funeral Home in Southold is assisting the family.

