Southold Elementary competes to bring Project Fit to school

Southold Elementary School is trying to win a $25,000 grant to secure the Project Fit America program for its school.

The national competition involves hundreds of schools throughout the country, a press release said.

Unlike Mattituck and Greenport school districts, which secured grants from local organizations to bring the program to their schools in recent years, Southold needs to be one of the top vote getters in January.

Anyone over the age of 13 can vote daily during the remainder of the month by clicking here.

Project Fit America is a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization designed to help kids improve their fitness, exercise regimen and self-esteem through new playground equipment and curriculum designed to teach help students understand about the body, leadership, sportsmanship and character development, its website reads.

“This is a great way to help promote the health and fitness of our students and the larger Southold community,” Southold Elementary School Principal Ellen O’Neill said.

