Cops: Greenport man arrested in attempted break-in

A Greenport man was caught allegedly attempting to break into a Front Street business in Greenport Village early Wednesday morning after police were alerted by a passerby, according to Southold Town police.

The caller said a man was trying to break into a business at 200 Front St., according to officials.

Police found Julio Garcia, 31, who matched a description given by the caller, standing in front of the location, police said. Police also found the front door was damaged, officials said.

Mr. Garcia was taken to police headquarters for questioning. He was charged with fourth-degree criminal mischief and third-degree criminal trespass, both misdemeanors.

Mr. Garcia was held for arraignment Wednesday.

