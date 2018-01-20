Treasurer position for Mattituck Park District no longer elected

From now on, the treasurer of the Mattituck Park District will be appointed rather than elected, thanks to changes to a few lines in the park district’s charter.

Those changes were the result of a bill approved by the state Legislature and signed into law by Gov. Andrew Cuomo in October. The changes also abolished the three-year term limit previously associated with the position. Park district commissioners, however, will continue to be elected.

The park district oversees recreational facilities and beaches in Mattituck and Laurel, including Veterans Memorial Park.

Park district commissioners voted Jan. 5 to approve the appointment of a new treasurer, Angela Noncarrow of Peconic, who has worked as legislative aide for Assemblyman Anthony Palumbo. Park district commissioner Nick Deegan said he abstained from that vote because he did not feel the position went to the most qualified applicant who submitted a résumé.

“When this all started it was all about getting the most qualified person for the park district,” Mr. Deegan said. “If that was the reason for the change in the law, then I think we probably should have stuck to that agenda. I’m not trying to throw anybody under the bus or anything like that, it’s just to let the taxpayers know what is going on.”

Park district chairperson Doris McGreevy said the appointment is working out to the benefit of both the park district and Mattituck residents.

Ms. Noncarrow, Ms. McGreevy said, “now seems to have put in a lot of time to make the payroll and do all those things necessary.” She noted that the park district deals with a large budget and needs someone who can be on hand during the busy summer season when lifeguards and others are on the payroll.

“This position to begin with was an elected position, which was very, very difficult because it became a popularity contest, rather than having someone qualified who can perform the services that were needed,” Ms. McGreevy said.

The treasurer position now carries and annual salary of $9,450, up from $8,155 the previous year.

An interim treasurer, Eileen McGetrick, was hired in May 2017 after the last elected treasurer, Shelley Maddaloni, resigned. Mr. Deegan said he had wanted permanent spot go to Ms. McGetrick. However, Ms. McGreevy said the commissioners did not receive a résumé from Ms. McGetrick for the permanent appointment. Mr. Deegan said he was disappointed that other résumés were not looked at more closely.

Ms. McGetrick did not return a phone call seeking comment.

