Greenport’s high-octane offense is fueled by its defense and lightning-quick transition. That quick-handed defense makes steals and produces turnovers. The points quickly add up and, voilá, the wins follow.

That winning recipe has been working like a charm for the Porters this high school boys basketball season. Friday night brought more of the same as Greenport delighted its home fans with its run-and-gun style, romping over neighbor Southold, 90-29, in a Suffolk County League VIII game at Richard “Dude” Manwaring Gymnasium’s Coach Al Court.

“This isn’t the norm,” Greenport coach Ev Corwin said of his talented team, which looks destined for big things this season. “This is a team that really can do some damage.”

The quarter-by-quarter scoring didn’t lie. Greenport outscored Southold, 26-11, 25-10, 28-6 and 11-2 over the four quarters. Twenty-six steals, including eight by Jaxan Swann, paved the way, contributing to Southold’s 35 turnovers.

Ahkee Anderson helped Greenport (10-2, 4-0) jump out early, reeling off nine straight points himself as part of a 19-6 game-opening blast.

Anderson ended up with 26 points on 10-for-17 shooting with a pair of three-pointers. He also had seven assists.

Greenport’s offense showed good balance with Jaxan Swann (15 points, six assists), Tyrus Smiley (15 points) and Jude Swann (14 points, 10 rebounds, four steals, four blocks, two assists).

The top scorer for Southold (3-11, 3-3) was Steven Russell with 15 points. Nick Grathwohl added eight.

Greenport shot 33-for-61 (54.1 percent) through the first three quarters.

Southold was held to 22.7-percent shooting (10-for-44) for the game.

[email protected]

Photo caption: Greenport’s Jaxan Swann (15 points, eight steals, six assists) attempts a layup while Southold’s Michael Daddona guards him. (Credit: Garret Meade)

Comments

comments