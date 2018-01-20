Southold Fire Department to host blood drive Jan. 24

The Southold Fire Department will host a blood drive Wednesday, Jan. 24 between 2:15 and 8:15 p.m. at the main firehouse on Main Road. The popular spaghetti dinner for all those who donate will start after 5 p.m.

The department has been honored two consecutive years with the Terry Farrell Award for collecting more pints of blood donations than any other department on Long Island. In 2016, the department collected 615 pints, an increase of 42 percent from the previous year.

For frequently asked questions about donating blood, click here. To find other blood drives or donation centers nearby, click here.

