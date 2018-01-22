Michael J. Neudeck of Mattituck died unexpectedly on Jan. 20, 2018, at his residence. He was 58 years old.

He was born on Dec. 11, 1959, in East Orange, N.J., to Phillip G. and Lucy A. (née Droskoski) Neudeck and moved, with his family, to the North Fork when he was 6 months old.

Michael was a graduate of Mattituck High School, a past member of Mattituck Fire Department and the owner of Michael’s Landscaping Construction LLC.

Surviving is his brother, Robert Neudeck (Donna) of Mattituck; his sister, Phyllis Babcock, who resides at the Hampton Care Center in Southampton; nieces and nephews: Virginia and Donald Babcock, Jacqueline Kassman, Tammy Bourne, and Phillip, John and Jay Neudeck; and great-nieces and great-nephews: Nicoletta Kesoglides, Connor and Justin Bourne and Dorothy Neudeck.

He was predeceased by his brother Larry Neudeck in 1991.

The family will receive friends Thursday, Jan. 25, from 2 to 4 and 7 to 9 p.m. at DeFriest-Grattan Funeral Home in Mattituck. The Liturgy of Christian Burial will be celebrated by Father Andrew Blake Friday, Jan. 26, at 10 a.m. at Our Lady of Good Counsel R.C. Church in Mattituck. Interment will follow at Sacred Heart R.C. Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, donations to SAVES Inc., P.O. Box 1631, Riverhead, NY 11901 would be appreciated.

This is a paid notice.

