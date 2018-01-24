Raymond John Corriss passed on Jan. 19, 2018. His absence will be felt by all who knew him.

Born in New York City’s Hell’s Kitchen on June 20, 1930, he was raised in the Bronx by his parents, Stephen and Louise, and his two brothers, Steve and Charlie. A U.S. Army veteran, he earned the Bronze Star for valor and the Purple Heart during action in Korea in October 1951. He always spoke fondly of his military service, the friendships and adventures he had, and how they shaped his life. After his service, he lived in New York for many years; in Winchester, Va.; and finally settled in Roanoke, Va.

Married 61 years to Mary Dolan Corriss, who predeceased him by four months, Ray is survived by his three children, Therese (Pomerenk), Richard and Mary Jean (Sullivan); as well as his eldest brother, Steve; son-in-law Ken Pomerenk; daughter-in-law Nicki Corriss; son-in-law Jeff Sullivan; two grandchildren, Kimberly Pomerenk and Ryan Corriss; and numerous cousins, nieces and nephews.

A hard-working man, Ray graduated with a B.A. from Pace University in 1961. Putting family ahead of himself, he commuted on the Long Island Rail Road for 34 years and always had a pack of LifeSavers candy on hand. Having spent considerable time “making a buck” in accounting, Ray worked for a number of New York City firms as controller, including Lord Day & Lord, The Equitable, Patterson Belknap Webb & Tyler and Clifford Chance. After retirement, Ray kept busy working and cultivating friendships at Belle Grove Plantation, Route 11 Chips, Mid Atlantic Receptive Services, Civil War Quarterly, Art Stroem’s Greenport B&B and Romeo’s Marine Services.

An animal lover at heart, Ray enjoyed ’50s music, movies of all genres (even those late night “B” horror movies with odd subtitles), writing his life “stories” and snacks. He always had a highly regarded “junk food drawer” he shared with many a co-worker. Striking up conversations with everyone he came across, Ray was eager to share a smile and a joke with those around him.

Heartfelt thanks to the wonderful men and women at the Salem VA Medical Center. Your professionalism, caring and warmth were felt by all of us in his time of need. Thanks to the Blue Ridge Cancer Center (Roanoke). Your quick action and high spirits helped Ray enjoy a final Thanksgiving and Christmas — we will forever be grateful for those cherished memories. Thank you, Jim Ridenhour, for your friendship, prayers and service as a eucharistic minister; you helped shine God’s light during trying times these past few years.

A funeral Mass was held Jan. 24 at Our Lady of Perpetual Help Catholic Church, the Rev. Msgr. Joseph P. Lehman officiating. Interment with military honors followed at Southwest Virginia Veterans Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks for prayers in remembrance of Ray and to pay it forward with acts of charity and kindness to others, especially our veterans.

