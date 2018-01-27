Southold Blotter: Multiple drugs found after Greenport traffic stop

A Patchogue man was arrested for criminal possession of marijuana and criminal possession of a controlled substance, a felony, according to Southold Town police.

Raymond Fuccillo, 25, was stopped on Main Road in Greenport on Sunday around 1:30 a.m. for not wearing a seat belt. Officers smelled an odor of marijuana coming from the vehicle. Police found a backpack with a large quantity of marijuana, a prescription pill, cocaine, packaging material and a scale, officials said.

Mr. Fuccillo was arrested and released on bail with a future court date, police said.

• Brian Shedrick, 32, of Southold was arrested last Thursday for aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle, a misdemeanor, police said. He was stopped for a traffic violation in Greenport around 1:14 a.m., when officers discovered he was driving with a suspended license and with no front plates, the report states.

• Robert Howard, 30, of Greenport was arrested on Saturday around 2 p.m. for violating an order of protection, police said. He was released on $100 bail with a future court date to face the misdemeanor charge.

• A Southold woman reported on Friday that her Bridgehampton National Bank debit card was stolen the day before, police said. On Thursday night, she noticed a $165.95 charge at the Mattituck CVS, officials said. An investigation revealed a man used her debit card to purchase Blue Dot gift cards, which are not traceable, the report states. The card was canceled.

• A Laurel man called police when he was alerted that people were hunting on his private land last Thursday, police said. Four men were found and they said they used to hunt on the property and did not see that it was now posted as private, the report states. They were each issued a summons for hunting on posted land around 9:30 a.m., police said.

Those who are named in police reports have not been convicted of any crime or violation. The charges against them may later be reduced or withdrawn, or they may be found innocent.

Comments

comments