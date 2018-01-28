North Fork Chamber hands out annual awards at Snowflake Gala

Business leaders from across the North Fork gathered at Raphael in Peconic to honor some of their own at the North Fork Chamber of Commerce Snowflake Gala Friday evening.

Orient By the Sea Restaurant & Marina was recognized as Business of the Year, while the Community Service Award went to San Simeon by the Sound in Greenport.

Orient by the Sea will celebrate its 40th year in business, owner Robert Haase said, adding that he’s been working there since his parents purchased it when he was 19 years old. He took it over in his 20s, after his mother passed away.

San Simeon by the Sound is celebrating its 50th anniversary this year. Founded in 1968 as a mission of St. Peter’s Lutheran Church, the facility is devoted to serving the community, executive vice president and administrator Steven Smyth said.

San Simeon offers both short-term and long-term care, including rehabilitation for people who have suffered heart attacks or strokes, hip or knee replacements, and more. It also offers an adult day care program.

“They’re longtime businesses and deserve to be honored,” chamber president Tom Scalia recently told The Suffolk Times. “They’re doing something right and staying in business.”

Top Caption: Mr. Haase receives his award Friday. (Credit: Madison Fender photos)

