Update: North Fork schools, Southold Town Hall closed Tuesday

Update, 10 a.m.: Highway crews have been out plowing the roads since 3 a.m., Southold highway superintendent Vincent Orlando said. With the snow tapering off, crews will go over routes again, then sand and salt the roads.

There’s a coating of ice below the snow, Mr. Orlando said, so he advised people avoid hitting the roads if they can.

“The roads are all very slippery,” he said. “It’s kind of taken everyone by surprise.”

Update, 8:35 a.m.: Southold Town Hall will also be closed Tuesday. Though it was initially supposed to open by 11 a.m., officials announced around 8:30 a.m. that it would be closed for the day. All town meetings have been canceled.

Update, 8:22 a.m.: The Greenport, Mattituck-Cutchogue, and Oyster Ponds School Districts joined the Southold School District in its decision to close Tuesday. Initially, all North Fork schools were calling for a two-hour delayed start.

Update, 8:05 a.m.: The Southold School District will be closed Tuesday after all. The district had initially decided on a two-hour delay, but officials decided that due to current road conditions it would be best to keep doors closed.

Originally, 7:32 a.m.: East Enders woke up Tuesday morning to more snow than expected.

The forecast Monday night was for one to two inches, but snow steadily fell overnight, leaving as much as six inches in some places on the East End, where the heaviest snow fell on Long Island. A winter weather advisory was issued for Long Island in the early morning hours and remains in effect until 10 a.m.

Town and school officials on the North Fork called for two-hour delayed openings Tuesday.

Southold Town offices will open at 10 a.m. The town board work session scheduled that had been scheduled for the morning was pushed to 11 a.m.

The Greenport, Southold, Mattituck, and Oyster Ponds School Districts have two-hour delayed starts.

Photo caption: Locust Avenue in Cutchogue Tuesday morning. (Credit: Krysten Massa)

WITH KELLY ZEGERS

[email protected]

