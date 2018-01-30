Russell Howard Pentz Jr., 87, of Atascocita, Texas, passed away at his home Jan. 12, 2018, from natural causes.

Russ was born in Greenport, N.Y., July 7, 1930, to Velda and Russell Howard Pentz Sr., who both preceded him in death. He was also preceded in death by his sister, Shirley Hunter.

Russ joined the U.S. Air Force at a very early age and, while stationed in California, he met the love of his life, Bettye Lou (Alloway) Pentz. They were married for 65 years until her death in 2015.

Russell is survived by his four children and two sons-in-law, Peggy and Brad Tait, Gloria Barrah, Russell H. Pentz III and Robin and Jimmy Adkins. He is also survived by his bother in-law, William Hunter. Russ, known as “Papa” is also survived by five grandchildren and their spouses, Chad and Melissa Tait, Jaime and John Burtoft, Amy and Patrick Ferrigno, Brant and Sarah Barrah and Russell H. Pentz IV and Allison Clarke-Pentz; 10 great-grandchildren; and his two best dog buds, Paco and Buddy.

Russ was the family’s anchor, the one that everyone looked up to and the one they sought out for advice and help when needed. “Papa” never faltered and was always there for us.

Russ’ Air Force career kept the family moving and always on great adventures. He retired from the Air Force with the rank of colonel. He went on to a second career as chief of maintenance for both Baltimore Transit and Houston Metro Transit.

In retirement, Russ and Bettye loved to travel in their RV with their two dogs and cat. Russ always worked out religiously to keep in shape; in fact, the day he was taken from us he was getting ready to go to the gym. Russ loved to work on his home. He always had a project going and nothing made him happier than when his gardens were in full bloom. He enjoyed watching sports and it was rare that he missed watching one of his teams. He loved all animals and was always on the lookout for any he could help.

All of our love is yours forever!

At Russ’ request, a family-only memorial service will take place.

