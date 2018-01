Former Cutchogue resident George Verity of Calverton died Jan. 31 at his home. He was 87.

The family will receive visitors Friday, Feb. 2, from 3 to 7 p.m. at McLaughlin Heppner Funeral Home in Riverhead. A funeral service will take place at 10 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 3, at Our Lady of Ostrabrama R.C. Church in Cutchogue. Interment will follow at Sterling Cemetery in Greenport.

A complete obituary will follow.

