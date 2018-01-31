Supervisor: Town acquiring property that could revive Sports East project

Southold Town Supervisor Scott Russell said Wednesday that the town is in a contract to acquire a possible property for Sports East, an indoor-outdoor athletic facility that was first proposed more than two years ago.

“The board is in a process of acquiring a property,” Mr. Russell said. “The board believes that this site may be a good fit for a facility like Sports East.”

He said the town has not yet closed on the sale so he cannot disclose the specific location.

The developers behind the project spent about two years seeking approvals for the project on Main Road in Mattituck. In September 2017, the Zoning Board of Appeals upheld a notice of disapproval from December 2016 stating the proposed sports facility did not meet the definition of a membership club, which effectively killed the project at that location. Just before that decision, Mr. Russell expressed his support for the project and said he would help the developers find a new location if the Main Road plans did not work out.

In October, owner Paul Pawlowski put the original property in Mattituck up for sale for $1.65 million.

“The supervisor mentioned he had some property of interest and we’re all ears, but they still have to go through the motions,” Mr. Pawlowski said. “Basically, the supervisor did let me know that he has a property that the town is looking at, that’s of interest to put Sports East on, and I said that’s great. We’ll pursue it when the time comes if it’s viable.”

During multiple public hearings over the years, there was widespread support for the facility but also serious concerns of traffic and disruption from neighbors.

The supervisor said he met with Mr. Pawlowski about the new potential property, which is centrally located in town, he said.



Mr. Russell is scheduled to speak tonight at the Mattituck Chamber of Commerce event called “The State of Mattituck.”

Photo caption: Supervisor Scott Russell. (file photo)

