Angela Klavas of Southold and Beechhurst, Queens, died Jan. 31. She was 90.

The Divine Liturgy will be celebrated at noon, Friday, Feb. 2, at St. Nicholas Greek Orthodox Church in Flushing. Viewing will take place beginning at 11:30 a.m. Entombment will follow at St. Michael’s Cemetery in East Elmhurst.

DeFriest-Grattan Funeral Home in Southold is assisting the family.

A complete obituary will follow.

