Southold Blotter: Illegal dumping, stolen dirt bikes reported to police

Illegal dumping was reported at 67 Steps Beach in Greenport last Wednesday, Southold Town police said. An officer found a piece of mail with an address for a Greenport man, and when he was questioned he verbally admitted to being responsible for dumping garbage there, the report states. He was issued a Southold Town summons, officials said.

• A Mattituck man reported his dirt bike stolen from his front porch overnight last Monday, police said. It was valued around $1,100, the report states.

• Thomas Hamlin, 61, was arrested for driving while intoxicated on Kenney Road in Southold on Friday, police said. He was originally stopped for having a defective headlight around 2 a.m., officials said.

• A Greenport man said an unknown person cracked and damaged a piece of vinyl siding on the corner of his garage last Tuesday. Damages totaled around $100, police said.

• A Cutchogue woman was arrested on a drug charge Tuesday morning after police found her in possession of cocaine. Grace Holdsworth, 34, was charged with seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance.

Police were executing a probation warrant at about 8:30 a.m. when officers found Ms. Holdsworth in her car on County Road 48 in Southold while in possession of cocaine, police said.

• A Greenport man called police last Sunday when his license plate was taken off his vehicle overnight, police said. There are no suspects.

Those who are named in police reports have not been convicted of any crime or violation. The charges against them may later be reduced or withdrawn, or they may be found innocent.

