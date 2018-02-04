Wedding: Alyssa Knoernschild and Erich Russell

Alyssa Lynne Knoernschild and Erich Andrew Russell were married Aug. 26, 2017, in Shelburne, Vt. An outdoor reception followed the ceremony at the Coach Barn at Shelburne Farms.

Alyssa, daughter of Linda and David Knoernschild of Peconic, is employed by the John T. Gorman Foundation in Portland, Maine. Erich is the son of Maria and Farrand Russell of Duanesburg, N.Y. He is a radiology resident at the Maine Medical Center in Portland. The couple met as undergraduate students at the University of Vermont in Burlington.

Following a honeymoon in Portugal, the couple resides in Portland, Maine.

