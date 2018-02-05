Edward Alaia of Greenport died Feb. 2, 2018, at Stony Brook Hospital. He was 83.

He was born in Brooklyn on June 13, 1934, to Edrico and Mary (Raymond) Alaia, where he later received his education.

Formerly of Bay Shore, Mr. Alaia had been a mover with Trans Country Van Lines in Bohemia. He became a resident of the North Fork 25 years ago.

He is survived by eight children: Deborah, Laura Flythe, Edward Alaia, Desiree Alaia, Daniel Alaia, William Mason, Nicholas Alaia and Anthony Alaia; two daughters-in-law, Raynette Alaia and Shauna; two sisters, Genie and Delores of Staten Island; 17 grandchildren: Debianne, Desiree, Melissa, Sara, Joseph, Robert, Edward, Thomas, Jonathan, Alyssa, Jerome, Quintel, Aalyah, William, Jordan, Nicholas and Gia; 11 great-grandchildren; two great-great-grandchildren and his former wife: Patricia Awaab.

The family will receive visitors Monday, Feb. 12 from 9 to 11 a.m., at DeFriest-Grattan Funeral Home in Southold, followed by services beginning at 11 a.m. Interment will take place at Pinelawn Memorial Park.

This is a paid notice.

