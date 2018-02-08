Southold has lots of grant projects planned for 2018

Southold Town has several ongoing grant projects, with others expected to begin in 2018.

The Pike Street parking lot in Mattituck saw drainage improvements in 2017. Other work, thanks to a $60,000 Suffolk County Downtown Revitalization grant, will include new curbs, updated sidewalks, new asphalt and 14 new parking spaces.

The town is applying for additional downtown revitalization funding for improvements, such as grading and new spaces, at the Ray Dean parking lot in Mattituck.

Another project, the installation of solar panels at the Southold Town animal shelter, is going out to bid. That work is being funded by a $100,000 New York State Energy Research & Development Authority grant, $290,000 from the town and a $160,000 private donation, according to an outline of the grant projects.

Other upcoming work around town includes the final draft report of a Love Lane traffic study, conducted with $25,000 from the county, as well as improvements and repairs at the Peconic Lane Community Center and town recreation center, lead service line replacements and a plan for stormwater abatement at the end of South Harbor Road.

