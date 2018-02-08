Cops: Greenport men caught with heroin, cocaine during traffic stop

A traffic stop in Riverhead led to the arrest of two men who were found to be in possession of cocaine, heroin, marijuana and drug paraphernalia, according to New York State police.

Troopers stopped a 2011 Hyundai Sonata for speeding and failing to maintain lane on Sound Avenue at about 2:35 a.m. Thursday near Northville Turnpike. An investigation revealed the driver, Karon D. Grant and the passenger, Fredrick D. Grace, both of Greenport, were in possession of the drugs, police said.

Mr. Grant, 32, and Mr. Grace, 28, were both charged with multiple felonies. They face one count of third-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance with intent to sell, one count of fourth-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance for cocaine and one count of fourth-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance for heroin, police said. Those are all felonies.

They were also charged with misdemeanor criminal use of drug paraphernalia and unlawful possession of marijuana, a violation. Mr. Grant additionally faces numerous vehicle and traffic law violations, police said.

Both suspects were scheduled to be arraigned in Riverhead Town Justice Court.

Photo caption: Fredrick D. Grace, left, and Karon Grant.

