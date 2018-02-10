Achievements: Local grads earn dean’s list honors

Aidan Walker of Southold has earned a place on the fall semester dean’s list at the University of Notre Dame’s College of Arts and Letters.

• Anthony Esposito and Kevin McGough of Southold have been named to the fall dean’s list at the University of Hartford in West Hartford, Conn.

• Hannah Fitzgerald of Laurel has earned a place on the fall dean’s list at James Madison University in Harrisonburg, Va., where she is a hospitality management major.

• Liam Walker of Southold has been named to the fall semester president’s and dean’s lists at the University of Hartford’s Barney School of Business.

• Christina Hatzinikolaou of Mattituck has been named to the president’s list at SUNY/Cortland, where she majors in inclusive childhood education.

• Michael O’Rourke of Laurel has been named to the fall semester dean’s list at Hofstra University in Hempstead.

• Toni Esposito of Greenport, a biomedical sciences major, and Kevin Hudson of Cutchogue, an English major, have been named to the fall dean’s list at Marist College in Poughkeepsie, N.Y.

