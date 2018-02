Peter John Janquet of Greenport died Feb. 8. He was 64.

A memorial will take place Sunday, Feb. 11, from 1 to 3 p.m. at Horton-Mathie Funeral Home in Greenport.

Memorial donations may be made to the Leukemia & Lymphoma Society or Be the Match: The National Bone Marrow Donor Program.

A complete obituary will follow.

