Southold Blotter: No arrests made after two women fight in Greenport

Two Greenport women got into a physical altercation last Thursday around 4 p.m. in Greenport, a Southold Town police report states. One woman claimed the other punched her in the eye but after being evaluated at Eastern Long Island Hospital, she was found to have no physical injuries, police said. No charges were filed.

• A floating dock was reported floating down Mill Creek in Southold last Monday, police said. Officers, however, were unable to find any sign of the dock in the creek. An officer left his business card in residents’ door frames to alert them that someone’s dock had broken free and might be behind someone else’s home.

• A Southold woman was arrested on a bench warrant after she failed to appear in court to answer a Southold Town code summons, police said. She turned herself in last Friday around 8 a.m., police said.

• An anonymous person reported a dark-colored vehicle driving on the wrong side of the road on Cox Lane in Cutchogue last Sunday, police said. Officers were unable to locate the vehicle around 5:45 p.m., officials said.

Those who are named in police reports have not been convicted of any crime or violation. The charges against them may later be reduced or withdrawn, or they may be found innocent.

Comments

comments