Sixty-five Greenport high school students will have the opportunity to attend the Tony-award winning Broadway show Kinky Boots thanks to a grant from the Theatre Development Fund that will cover the $7,500 in tickets.

“The only cost to the students will be to cover transportation, making the experience much more accessible than if students needed to purchase tickets to a Broadway show,” superintendent David Gamberg said.

The school is looking to raise funds to reduce or cover the transportation costs of $49 per student with help from the community.

The TDF chose Greenport as one of its Stage Doors participants, which allows the students to attend a show and also participate in eight workshops.

A project-based arts education program, Stage Doors will offer an eight-session residency, with four sessions provided by a TDF teaching artist and the remaining four sessions taught by a classroom teacher.

Greenport’s program was put together by teacher Karrieann Damon and teaching artist Dennis Green, and it will serve in preparation for the upcoming New York City show. This partnership will create an opportunity to engage the students in the creative process in a “hands-on approach,” the school said.

“This is a wonderful way to enrich the lives of our students through the arts,” Ms. Damon said in a release.

High school principal Gary Kalish added, “this partnership with an artist in residence makes learning authentic and purposeful.”

