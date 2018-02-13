Longtime Cutchogue resident Beryl Dank died Feb. 11 at Southside Hospital. She was 86.

The daughter of Harry and Amelia (Rudge) Jealous, she was born April 27, 1931, in London, England. She received a Bachelor of Arts from London College.

On Sept. 30, 1961, she married Leonard Dank at the Little Church Around the Corner in New York City.

Family members said she enjoyed gardening.

Ms. Dank is survived by her husband, of Cutchogue; her daughter, Mia Jealous-Dank of Amityville; siblings Joan Jealous and Sheila Hall; and one grandchild.

The family will receive visitors Friday, Feb. 16, from 3 to 7 p.m. at Horton-Mathie Funeral Home in Greenport. A funeral service will take place at 10 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 17, at Holy Trinity Episcopal Church in Greenport, officiated by the Rev. Roger Joslin. Cremation will be private.

Memorial donations may be made to the North Fork Therapeutic Riding Program, P.O. Box 625, Cutchogue NY 11935.

