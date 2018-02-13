Longtime East Marion resident Theresa Clinco died Feb. 9 at her home.

The daughter of Stefano Cannito and Carmela (Masiello), she was born June 11, 1934, in Queens.

On June 11, 1960, she married Anthony Clinco in Corona, N.Y.

Ms. Clinco graduated from high school and worked as an administrator at Metropolitan Life Insurance in New York City.

She was a volunteer at the St. Agnes R.C. Church food pantry in Greenport and for John’s Place and was a member of the Rosary Society.

Predeceased by her son, Michael Joseph in 2012, Ms. Clinco is survived by her husband; her sister, Maria Evanglista and two grandchildren.

A funeral Mass will take place at 10 a.m. Wednesday, Feb. 14, at St. Agnes R.C. Church in Greenport, officiated by Father Richard Hoerning. Entombment will follow at Holy Sepulchre Cemetery in Coram.

Arrangements were in the care of Horton-Mathie Funeral Home in Greenport.

