Marie Aiello of Mattituck died Feb. 9 at a hospice facility in Northport. She was 76.

The daughter of Aldo and Antonia Giovannettone, she was born May 11, 1941, in Queens.

Ms. Aiello attended high school at The Mary Louis Academy and St. John’s University. She worked as the manager of Shoe World in Long Beach, a family-owned store.

Predeceased by her husband, Frank, in 1996, Ms. Aiello is survived by her children, Joseph (Diane) of Northport, and Mary (Mark) Murphy of North Babylon; and five grandchildren: Mark, Jack, Patrick, Jason and Connor.

The family received visitors Feb. 11 at Coster-Heppner Funeral Home in Cutchogue, where a funeral service took place Feb. 12. Interment followed at Sacred Heart Cemetery in Cutchogue.

Memorial donations may be made to the Boy Scouts of America.

This is a paid notice.

