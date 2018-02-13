Grace Anna Paladino

Grace Anna (Kreitsek) Paladino of Jamesport, formerly of Mineola and Astoria, passed away peacefully at home Feb. 12. She was the former wife of Antonio Paladino.

Grace was born July 19, 1926, in Astoria to Frank and Anna Kreitsek. She was the youngest of eight children and attended P.S. 126 in New York City. She is survived by her three children: Linda Verre (Michael), Richard (Kelly Davis), and Robert (Tammy); and nine grandchildren: Angela, Valerie, Richie, Krista, Michael, Michelle, Robert, Vicki and Kristen. She is also survived by her sister, Dorothy Meagher of Southold, and many nieces and nephews.

The Kreitsek family summered in Jamesport since 1928, when Grace’s dad bought a house there. There are many beautiful Kreitsek family memories in Peconic Bay and South Jamesport boating, fishing, swimming and enjoying the good life.

The family will receive visitors Thursday, Feb. 15, from 2 to 4 and 7 to 9 p.m. at DeFriest-Grattan Funeral Home in Mattituck. The Liturgy of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10 a.m. Friday, Feb. 16, at Our Lady of Good Counsel R.C. Church in Mattituck, officiated by Monsignor Joseph W. Staudt. Interment will follow at Jamesport Cemetery.

Memorial donations to East End Hospice, P.O. Box 1048, Westhampton Beach, NY 11978, would be appreciated.

This is a paid notice.

