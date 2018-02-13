Audrey Rothman, 86, of Southold passed away Feb. 11, having lived a full and vibrant life. Audrey moved to Southold in 1950 as the new bride of Robert Rothman, who died in 2011.

Southold in 1950 was a far cry from the life she knew in Brooklyn. However, in typical Audrey fashion, she adjusted and embraced rural living. When her three sons became more independent, Audrey chose to complete college and pursued a degree in education. She is remembered fondly by many Orient Pointers who were her former third-grade students.

The Rothman household was always a hub of activity for friends and family. Her grandchildren could often be found visiting Audreyma/Nana and Popop/Bop sharing the activities they all loved, such as sailing and tennis. In turn, her greatest joy was spending time with them.

Audrey and Bob shared 60 wonderful years together. Their marriage was a model for their children and grandchildren of a happy and healthy relationship. Together they enjoyed worldwide travel; always meeting new people and making new friends.

Audrey is survived by her three loving sons, Chuck, Ron and Michael; their wives, Susan, Madelyn and Karen; her five grandchildren, Lisa, Gregory, Chelsea, Rebecca and Justin; her loving companion, Ed Booth; and her adoring nieces and nephews.

Donations in Audrey’s memory can be made to Congregation Tifereth Israel in Greenport, where she was an active member. She also supported her community wholeheartedly through her many volunteer activities, including those at Southold Historical Society and Eastern Long Island Hospital in Greenport.

This is a paid notice.

