Bernard Joseph Gorman of Jamesport died at his on home Feb. 12, 2018 at the age of 96.

He was born in New York City on Aug. 5, 1921, to Margaret (Stanley) and Thomas Gorman and later educated at Central High School in Valley Stream and Manhattan College of Engineering where he received his Bachelor of Engineering in Civil Engineering.

For 33 years, he was a professional engineer and public administrator for the Village of Garden City.

Professionally he was a New York State Licensed Civil Engineer and a member of the Long Island Water Conference and American Public Work Association and was active in Long Island Water Quality and Conservation.

He also enjoyed membership in the Alumni of the Manhattan College of Engineering, the North Fork Country Club and had been a coach and organizer of the Catholic Youth Organization. During World War II, he was involved in manufacturing for the Grumman Naval Fighter Program.

He was a former member of Sacred Heart R.C. Church in North Merrick and a current communicant of Our Lady of Good Counsel R.C. Church in Mattituck.

Formerly of Greenwich Village in New York City, North Merrick and Valley Stream, he has been a resident of the North Fork for the past 39 years.

He is survived by his wife, Eileen Mary Gorman, whom he married Aug. 20, 1949, at Holy Name of Mary in Valley Stream; four children: Mary, Brian, Lawrence and Timothy; sister, Mary of Valley Stream; 10 grandchildren: William Raad, Andrew Raad, Chrissie Gorman, Daniel Gorman, James Gorman, Andres Gorman, Alejandro Gorman, Fiona Gorman, Connie Gorman and Katie Gorman and his children’s spouses: Richard Raad, Tricia Gorman, Dalia Gorman and Nancy Gorman. He was predeceased by brothers: Raymond, Joseph and Thomas.

The family will receive visitors Friday, Feb. 16, from 2 to 4 and 7 to 9 p.m. at DeFriest-Grattan Funeral Home in Mattituck. The Liturgy of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 17, at Our Lady of Good Counsel R.C. Church in Mattituck, Monsignor Joseph W. Staudt officiating. Interment will follow at Cemetery of the Holy Rood in Westbury.

Memorial donations may be made to East End Hospice, P.O. Box 1048, Westhampton Beach, NY 11978.

