Fay Aneson of Peconic died Feb. 9 in Aldie, Va. She was 95.

The Divine Liturgy will be celebrated at 10 a.m. Thursday, Feb. 15, at Transfiguration of Christ Greek Orthodox Church in Mattituck, the Rev. Fr. Ignatios J. Achlioptas officiating. Interment will follow at Sterling Cemetery in Greenport.

DeFriest-Grattan Funeral Home in Southold is assisting the family.

