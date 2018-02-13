Obituaries

Former Cutchogue resident Alvania Maston died Feb. 12 in Frisco, Texas. 

Arrangements, which are pending at this time, are in the care of DeFriest-Grattan Funeral Home in Mattituck.

A complete obituary will follow.

