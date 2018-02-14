More little free libraries coming to Southold spaces

Since the little free library installed at McCabe’s Beach in Southold in 2016 has received positive feedback from beachgoers, the Southold Free Library will install two more, library director Caroline MacArthur said at Tuesday’s Town Board work session.

Town board members agreed with the idea to add libraries at Kenney’s Beach, which comes as a request from the Kenney’s-McCabe’s Beach Civic Association, and Silversmith’s Corner, both in Southold.

The little libraries will be constructed by Sean Conway, as senior at Southold High School, as part of his Eagle Scout project. He’ll build a third one that will be placed on library property, Ms. MacArthur said.

The idea behind little free libraries is that people can take a book, or leave, to be enjoyed.

“They’re nice community additions,” Ms. MacArthur said.

Photo caption: The little free library at McCabe’s Beach in Southold has been getting rave reviews, according to Southold Free Library director Caroline MacArthur. (Credit: Kelly Zegers)

