Irene Murray of Greenport died Feb. 13 at San Simeon by the Sound in Greenport. She was 95.

Born March 10, 1922, in Brooklyn, Ms. Murray had been a Greenport resident for the past 10 years.

Predeceased by her husband, Walter, and daughter, Barbara Loeb, she is survived by her son, Walter, and son-in-law, Kenneth Loeb.

The family will receive visitors Saturday, Feb. 17, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Tuthill-Mangano Funeral Home in Riverhead. A funeral Mass will take place at 9 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 24, at St. John the Evangelist R.C. Church in Riverhead. Interment will follow at Mount Pleasant Cemetery in Center Moriches.

This is a paid notice.

