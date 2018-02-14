Even the most devote Christians lead busy lives.

The Rev. Roger Joslin and the Rev. Gerardo Romo of North Fork Episcopal Ministries understand. They brought the service to the people on Love Lane this Ash Wednesday morning.

“It’s better to bring the church to the people than the people to the church,” said the Rev. Romo, whose idea it was to bring “Ashes to Go” to the North Fork for the first time.

The “Ashes to Go” program was started in 2007 by St. John’s Episcopal Church in St. Louis as a way to fulfill a need for those who want to demonstrate their faith, but find it difficult to attend Ash Wednesday service.

“We’re the kind of church that is happy to meet people where they are in the world,” said the Rev. Joslin while standing on Love Lane in Mattituck. “We want to make it easy.”

For Colleen O’Brien of Aquebogue, who was running errands before unexpectedly meeting the reverends and receiving the ashes, the program helped her save time while practicing her faith.

“It’s Valentine’s Day on Love Lane and Ash Wednesday, so it was perfect and convenient,” she said. “I was going to have to go tonight. This was great.”

The Rev. Joslin and the Rev. Romo are also offering “Ashes to Go” on Main Street in Greenport at noon.

North Fork Episcopal Ministries’ churches will offer a more traditional Mass this evening. The first is at Holy Trinity Church in Greenport at 6 p.m. The second is at Church of the Redeemer in Mattituck at 7:30 p.m. Imposition of the ashes will be offered in both English and Spanish.

Photo caption: Colleen O’Brien of Aquebogue receives ashes on Love Lane from the Rev. Roger Joslin. (Credit: Cyndi Murray)

[email protected]

Comments

comments