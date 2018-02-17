Southold Blotter: Stony Brook woman picked up on arrest warrant

Morgan Harrison, 28, of Stony Brook was arrested last Wednesday after being found by Southampton Town police with an active arrest warrant out of Southold for seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, a misdemeanor, according to Southold Town police.

• Southold police were alerted by the New York DEC to a sailboat that had broken free west of the mouth of Wickham Creek last Tuesday, police said. Officers determined that the boat had broken free from its mooring in Cutchogue Harbor but were unable to contact the owners, officials said.

• A Selden man was transported to Eastern Long Island Hospital from the Greenport train station last Thursday around 2:20 p.m. because he was presumed to be high on an unknown substance, police said. Police found a white powder substance wrapped in a dollar bill in his wallet, which was placed in an evidence bag, the report states.

• An anonymous person called police Saturday around 3 p.m. after witnessing ATVs and dirt bikes operating in the roadway on Liberty Lane in Southold, police said. Officers interviewed a Southold woman who said her son was using an ATV in the driveway only. She was advised of laws stating that those vehicles are not allowed in the road, officials said.

• A Mattituck man reported to police that around 5:30 p.m. Sunday, after hunting with his son in Downs Creek, he returned to his car, parked on New Suffolk Avenue, and found someone had left a threatening note on the vehicle calling them “killers,” police said.

Those who are named in police reports have not been convicted of any crime or violation. The charges against them may later be reduced or withdrawn, or they may be found innocent.

