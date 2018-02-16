NWS: 4-6 inches of snow expected starting Saturday night

A winter storm watch is in effect starting 7 p.m. Saturday and extending overnight into Sunday morning, according to the National Weather Service.

An estimated 4-6 inches of snow is expected to fall across the North Fork, slightly less than the estimate of 4-7 inches listed in the winter storm warning, which includes all of Long Island and parts of Connecticut and New Jersey, according to Carlie Buccola, a meteorologist with the NWS in Upton.

An updated forecast is expected by around 4 p.m. Friday, she said.

“Any snow that falls will met quickly,” Ms. Buccola said. Clouds are expected to decrease Sunday and the temperature will climb to 42 degrees. The temperatures will increase starting next week and rain is expected Monday, which would help melt the remaining snow.

LATEST UPDATE ON THE SNOW FOR SATURDAY NIGHT:

A Winter Storm Watch is in effect for the entire region for the potential for 6 inches of snow. pic.twitter.com/FIvE4oFUg8 — NWS New York NY (@NWSNewYorkNY) February 16, 2018

Depending on how much rain mixes in with the snow Saturday into Sunday could affect the snow totals, Ms. Buccola said.

The winter storm warning cautions that travel conditions could become difficult Saturday night and reductions in visibility are possible.

[email protected]

Comments

comments