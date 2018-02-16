Cleopatra E. Gogates

Longtime East Marion resident Cleopatra “Cleo” E. Gogates died Feb. 13 at Eastern Long Hospital in Greenport.

The daughter of George Gogates and Jean (Kajouras), she was born June 23, 1940, in Brooklyn.

Ms. Gogates graduated from high school and worked as a bus driver for Sunrise Bus Company in Greenport.

Ms. Gogates is survived by her children, Peter Georgoulakos of Farmingdale, Joann Berger of Plainview, Alexandra Stalllings of Frederick, Md., Kristina Georgoulakos of East Marion and Gregory Georgoulakos, also of East Marion; 10 grandchildren and two great-grandchildren.

The family will receive visitors Sunday, Feb. 18, noon-3 p.m. at Horton-Mathie Funeral Home in Greenport. A funeral service will take place at 10 a.m. Monday, Feb. 19, at the funeral home, Pastor Garret Johnson officiating. Interment will take place at the East Marion Cemetery.

Comments

comments