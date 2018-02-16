Obituaries

Robert R. Schroeder

Robert R. Schroeder of Greenport died Feb. 12 at his home. He was 61.

The family will receive visitors Monday, Feb. 19, from 10 a.m. to noon at DeFriest-Grattan Funeral Home in Southold.

A complete obituary will follow.

