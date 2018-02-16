Robert R. Schroeder of Greenport died Feb. 12 at his home. He was 61.
The family will receive visitors Monday, Feb. 19, from 10 a.m. to noon at DeFriest-Grattan Funeral Home in Southold.
A complete obituary will follow.
Longtime East Marion resident Cleopatra "Cleo" E. Gogates died Feb. 13 at Eastern Long Hospital in Greenport.
Irene Murray of Greenport died Feb. 13 at San Simeon by the Sound in Greenport. She was 95.
Former Cutchogue resident Alvania Maston died Feb. 12 in Frisco, Texas. She was 83.