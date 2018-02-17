Update: Winter storm warning canceled for the North Fork

Update, 6:15 p.m.: The winter storm warning that was in effect for the North Fork has been canceled.

Forecasters said the area is only in for 2 to 5 inches of snow Saturday night, and issued a winter weather advisory instead for northeastern Suffolk County. The National Weather Service initially said the area would get 4 to 7 inches of snow.

Roads still could be slippery and visibilities reduced, so forecasters urged drivers to take precautions.

A winter storm warning has been issued for Nassau County and northwestern Suffolk County until 7 a.m. Sunday.

Originally: A winter storm warning is now in effect from 5 p.m. on Saturday to 7 a.m. on Sunday with heavy snow expected.

The forecast calls for snow accumulations of four to seven inches. The storm will begin with rain and turn to snow, ending by around sunrise on Sunday, the National Weather Service said. The heaviest snow will be from 8 p.m. to 4 a.m. Saturday night, according to the latest briefing.

Travel conditions Saturday night could be hazardous with reduced visibility at times and slippery roadways. Power outages are possible.

Southeast Long Island is under a winter storm watch with lower snow accumulations expected along the coast.

Sunday’s forecast on the North Fork calls for sunny conditions and temperatures in the 40s.

