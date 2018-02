The Mattituck girls basketball team clinched its third consecutive county championship Monday night by defeating Babylon for the Class B crown. The Tuckers raced out to a big first quarter lead and never looked back. Liz Dwyer led all scorers with 18 points.

The Tuckers advance to play the Nassau County champion March 7 at Suffolk County Community College in Brentwood.

Click here for a recap of Monday’s game. See more photos below:

