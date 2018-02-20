Longtime North Fork resident Buddith “Bunny” Cantwell died Feb. 17. She was 95.
She is survived by two children and six grandchildren.
Longtime East Marion resident Cleopatra “Cleo” F. Gogates died Feb. 13 at Eastern Long Hospital in Greenport. She was 77….
Robert "Bob" Schroeder Jr., 61, of Greenport passed away at home Feb. 12, 2018.
Irene Murray of Greenport died Feb. 13 at San Simeon by the Sound in Greenport. She was 95.