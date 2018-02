Margaret M. Bloem of Calverton, 86, died Feb. 8 at her home.

The daughter of Margaret (Lugosy) and George Bloem, she was born Feb. 16, 1931, in Queens.

She attended college and worked as a secretary for the Mattituck-Cutchogue School District.

Ms. Bloem is survived by her brother, George; sister-in-law, Rosemary; nephew, Gerrit; and niece, Kristina; and was great-aunt to Ryder and Olivia.

A memorial service took place Feb. 15 at Tuthill-Mangano Funeral Home in Riverhead.

