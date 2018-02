Yolanda T. DiPalo of East Marion died Feb. 15. She was 84.

The family will receive visitors Friday, Feb. 23, from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. at Horton-Mathie Funeral Home in Greenport. A funeral Mass will take place at 10 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 24, at St. Agnes R.C. Church in Greenport. Interment will follow at St. Agnes Cemetery.

A complete obituary will follow.

