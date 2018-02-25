Engagement: Amy Gelineau and Scott Ofrias

Patricia and Roy Gelineau of Beverly, Mass., are pleased to announce the engagement of their daughter, Amy Gelineau, to Scott Ofrias, son of Paulette and Gregory Ofrias of Southold.

Amy is a graduate of Beverly High School, Endicott College and Suffolk University Law School. Scott is a graduate of Southold High School, Saint Anselm College and Suffolk University Law School. Both are practicing attorneys in the Boston area, Amy at Gelineau & Kline and Scott at K&L Gates.

An October 2018 wedding is planned.

