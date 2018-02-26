Cops: Two Southold men arrested on burglary, trespass charges

Two men were arrested after they entered an apartment in Southold without the owner’s permission, Southold Town police said.

Lawrence Schmidt, 33, and Roy Daniels, 24, who also both live in Southold, allegedly went into the apartment at 9625 Main Bay View Road on Saturday at about 4 p.m.

Mr. Schmidt was charged with second-degree burglary, a felony, and petit larceny, a misdemeanor. Mr. Daniels was charged with criminal trespassing in the second degree, a misdemeanor.

Both men were arraigned in Southold Town Justice Court on Sunday. Mr. Schmidt’s bail was set at $5,000 cash, $10,000 bond. Mr. Daniel’s bail was set at $500 cash or $1,000 bond. They are due back in court on Friday.

No other details were available about the incident.

