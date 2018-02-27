Hearing set on proposed 25 mph limit in Greenport Village

The Greenport Village Board last Thursday officially set March 22 as the date for a public hearing on reducing the village-wide speed limit from 30 mph to 25 mph. The hearing will be held at the Third Street firehouse at 7 p.m.

But this doesn’t mean that board members are all in favor of the measure.

Trustee Julia Robins said that since Southold Town Police Chief Martin Flatley doesn’t support the change, she can’t support it either. She and Trustee Mary Bess Phillips suggested the chief meet with the board to discuss the issue.

Chief Flatley told The Suffolk Times last week that he doesn’t think the lower speed limit will help.

Mayor George Hubbard said the village needs state approval to reduce the speed limit on Front Street and Main Street because those are state roads.

The board also voted to limit the hours when open containers of alcohol are permitted during the Maritime Festival. The hours for Saturday, Sept. 22, will remain from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., but on Sunday, Sept. 23, hours were cut back to noon to 5 p.m. The temporary suspension of the open container ban applies only to areas within the Maritime Festival boundaries.

There were no comments from audience members on that change.

Photo caption: A hearing has been set to change the speed limit from 30 mph to 25 mph in Greenport Village. (Credit: Taylor K. Vecsey)

