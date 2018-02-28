Resident-only parking sticker on hold in Greenport Village

The idea of establishing a parking sticker for village residents is on hold for now, according to Mayor Hubbard.

Two Main Street residents suggested last fall that the Village Board create a village resident parking sticker. They said they were consistently unable to find parking close to their apartments.

The idea was to create a resident parking sticker and to designate resident-only parking areas.

Proponents of the idea have subsequently gathered more that 70 signatures on a petition that supports “reserving parking spaces for year-round residents of the commercial district who make up a social and economic fiber of the village.”

Trustee Doug Roberts had suggested the LIRR property on Fourth Street as a possible location for about 15 new parking spaces.

At last Thursday’s Village Board meeting, Mr. Hubbard was asked why the board hasn’t scheduled a public hearing on resident-only parking stickers and who would qualify for them.

“We haven’t gotten that far into yet,” he said. “I would think anybody that lives in the village qualified. We can’t discriminate. But we don’t have a place to put additional parking in the village.”

The mayor said the MTA wants the village to first do an engineering study on the proposed Fourth Street parking to make sure it wouldn’t lead to water getting under the tracks.

“That’s why it’s delayed,” he said.

Photo caption: The LIRR property on Fourth Street had been suggested as a possible location for parking spaces for year-round residents. (Credit: Taylor K. Vecsey)



