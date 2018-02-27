Joyce Fox Daly, 81, a longtime resident of Southold, N.Y. and Charleston, S.C., died Wednesday, Jan. 31, at Heartland of West Ashley.

Born in 1936 in Syracuse, N.Y., Joyce graduated from Pelham High School in New York and Southern Seminary Preparatory School and Junior College in Buena Vista, Va.

She worked as a preschool teacher and an administrative assistant for an advertising agency in Manhattan. She married Thomas Francis Daly III Jan. 30, 1965.

She spent the next 52 years as a devoted wife and mother. She was a staple member of her community, volunteering in PTA, band booster, Rotary, 4H, Brownies, Eastern Long Island Hospital Auxillary and helped establish, along with our father, the North Fork Boy Scouts of America, She was a den mother, teacher, psychiatrist, doctor, chauffer, trend setter, mom and confidant to everyone she met.

She loved movies, books, peanut brittle, lending an ear, and most of all, laughing and loving.

She is survived by her daughters, Margaret Daly and Kimberly Daly; daughter-in-law, Anne Lea Dimitriadis; sons, Thomas Daly IV and Michael Daly; nephew, Buz Watkins and niece, Suzy Coady.

Services will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday, April 28, at St. Patrick R.C. Church in Southold for both Joyce Fox Daly and Thomas Francis Daly III.

Special thanks to the staff at Heartland of West Ashley and Heartland Hospice in Charleston, S.C.

Please send donations in lieu of flowers to Heartland Hospice 1470 Tobias Gadsden Blvd. Charleston, SC 29407

This is a paid notice.

