Audrey Newton Barnett, age 79, passed away Thursday, Feb. 22, 2018, in Connecticut. She was the beloved wife of the late William H. Barnett.

Born in Port Jefferson, she was the daughter of the late Jack and Edna Newton. Audrey and her husband, Bill, raised their family in East Hampton and were very active in the community. She was a member of the L.V.I.S. and the First Presbyterian Church of East Hampton where she was an elder and played in the handbell choir.

She was a well-loved and respected teacher at Springs School for 20 years. She continued in education even after her retirement and her move to Southold, volunteering at Southold Historical Society as well as Horton Point Lighthouse. She also served as the librarian at the First Presbyterian Church in Southold.

Audrey was a talented artist and creative writer. She had a kind and generous spirit and was known to open her heart and home to anyone in need of comfort and family. She will be remembered most for being a loving mother and grandmother; an understanding friend with a great sense of humor and quick wit; a nurturing and caring teacher; and an inspiration to so many throughout her life.

Survivors include her devoted children, Timothy Barnett and his wife, Anne, Toby Marienfeld and her husband, Fred, Shannon DiGate and her husband, Peter, Megan Anderson and her wife, Karen, and Kenia Nuñez and her husband, Gustavo, and loving grandchildren, Mariah, Emilie, Jackson, Hannah, William, Cooper, Cameron, Cole, Wyatt, Ellie, Grant, Bailey, Nya, Audrey and Ambar. She was predeceased by her brother, William Newton and sister, Julie Rose.

In lieu of flowers please consider making a contribution in her memory to Maureen’s Haven, 28 Lincoln St., Riverhead, NY 11901, which provides shelter, supportive services and compassionate care to homeless adults on the east end of Long Island.

